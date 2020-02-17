Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identifies victim of fatal collision on I-20

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C., – Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on I-20 West over the weekend.

Coroner David West said 22 year old, Joseph Klinger died on scene of the of the collision near mile marker 94 on Sunday.

According to investigators, before 1:30 a.m., Klinger’s vehicle hit a tractor-trailer from behind.

Highway Patrol says his vehicle flipped several times into the median and he was ejected.

Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and the truck driver wasn’t injured.