CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce hosted a Community Candlelight Vigil Honoring the Life of Faye Marie Swetlik.

The vigil, Tuesday afternoon at 5:30pm, included a Moment of Silence and the Lighting of Candles.

Mayor Elise Partin delivered the opening message.

Also on hand for the Candlelight Vigil, were Hope Vrana, Principal of Springdale Elementary, where Faye was enrolled.

Faye Swetlik remembered -image Cayce Public Safety