Clemson baseball game vs. The Citadel postponed, rescheduled for May 5

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, the scheduled game between The Citadel and Clemson on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and can be viewed on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets for Tuesday’s originally-scheduled game against The Citadel are valid for the rescheduled game against the Bulldogs on May 5. Fans who purchased single-game tickets for Tuesday’s game against The Citadel can exchange their tickets for a game of equal value by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.

The Tigers’ next game is Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.