Local Living: WWE Monday Night Raw headed to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at ‘Local Living’, get ready to Smackdown.

On Monday April 20, WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to the Colonial Life Arena for the first time in nearly ten years.

The show will kick off at 7:30 pm and feature South Carolina’s own “Big Show”, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and more. Officials say the event will broadcast live on USA Network.

According to the CLA, Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 AM online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.