Questions swirl over South Carolina ‘Amber Alert’ laws

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — Many have been wondering why an Amber Alert was not issued for 6 year old Faye Swetlik and why one is not being issued for 10 year old Amyiah Watson.

Angela Brown with our sister station in Charleston has been pressing lawmakers and child advocacy groups to find out if Amber Alert criteria should be changed.

So far, no answer. But she spoke to a father who lost his daughter and he believes the Amber Alert system in South Carolina has had problems from the start.

The South Carolina Law Division Enforcement stresses that whether an Amber Alert is issued or not, law enforcement agencies move quickly and work together to find every missing child.