Columbia Police are investigating a suspicious death on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – Columbia Police say they are investigating a suspicious death.

Investigators say it happened at the In-Town Suites Extended Stay on Broad River Road.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

If you have any information, call the Columbia Police Department or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.