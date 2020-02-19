CPD investigating suspicious death as murder

CPD Crime Scene Graphic Courtesy Columbia Police Twitter

(Columbia) Columbia Police Department officers are investigating a murder that took place yesterday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to the InTown Suites on Broad River Road at approximately 1 p.m. to find the body of 34-year-old Melissa F. Keith inside one of the rooms.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says she died from complications of blood loss due to sharp instrument wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC.