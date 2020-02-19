Crash with injuries shuts down portion of Interstate 20 Westbound near mile marker 72

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A crash with injuries has led to the shutdown of Interstate 20 Westbound near the 72mm.

The crash was reported around 1:00 p.m.

Multiple fire crews and law enforcement are on the scene.

There is currently no word on a number of injuries or how serious they could be.

