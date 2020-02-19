Crash with injuries shuts down portion of Interstate 20 Westbound near mile marker 72
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A crash with injuries has led to the shutdown of Interstate 20 Westbound near the 72mm.
The crash was reported around 1:00 p.m.
Multiple fire crews and law enforcement are on the scene.
There is currently no word on a number of injuries or how serious they could be.
🚨Richland🚨 I20 west bound at the 72.5mm is blocked due to a crash with injuries! Expect delays as troopers work to clear the road! East bound is affected and slow moving as well! pic.twitter.com/uBZRN8u8RN
— Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) February 19, 2020