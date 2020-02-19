Orangeburg Sheriff’s warn of social media scam using your friends as bait

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) –The Orangeburg county Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the look out for a scam they say is circulating on social media trying to scam you using your own friends.

According to authorities they began seeing the scam first on Facebook where a victim reported seeing a friend in a video posted on their page. In the recorded video, there friend tells them they just received $5 thousand dollars and that you can get in on the deal if you send a nominal fee. In this particular incident officials say they were told to send more than $2 hundred dollars to someone going by the name of “Pam Drain.

But here’s the kicker, officials say after you send your money, the scammer requires you to make a video and post it online, telling someone you know that you have already received your money and how they can get in on the great deal. Then and only then, will you be able to get the $5 thousand smackers.

Authorities say the only problem is there is no great deal, and once you send your money there is no further exchange. Deputies are trying to get in front of the scam they call “extremely deceiving” by preying on your vulnerability by using your friends as bait.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says,“Do not fall for this in spite of the fact you know the person in the video,” Ravenell urged. “This is a scam of the worst kind. No one gives away free money. Keep yours and call us.”

If you have received a similar message or video on social media, you are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, your local law enforcement agency or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC immediately.

