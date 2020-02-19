Victim in fatal Clemson Road crash identified at 39-year-old woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the victim who was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another vehicle on Monday.

Emina H. Yates, 39, died on scene following the crash near Clemson Road and Salusbury Lane, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. on February 17.

According to autopsy results, Yates died from blunt force injuries to the upper torso.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still investigating the incident.