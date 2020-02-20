Deputies want to question man seen here in connection to armed robbery

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man they want to question in relation to an armed robbery they say took place at 3PM on February 14th along the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive.

According to authorities, the man seen in the partial picture provided may have additional information that can help deputies as they continue their investigation into the Valentine’s Day incident.

Officials say the incident took place in broad daylight as the victim flagged down a car to ask for a cigarette. According to deputies, the car stopped and as he stopped his car to give the victim one, a second man approached. Deputies say that second man pulled out a gun and robbed the good Samaritan who stopped his car.

If you have any information that can help police you’re urged to Crimestoppers at 188-CRIME-SC