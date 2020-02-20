Veterans receive IT training through workforce re-entry program at IT-oLogy

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Earlier this year, IT-oLogy received a grant from Dominion Energy to train military veterans and get them certified to work in IT.

“We selfishly want to get them into the IT field and help fill some of these IT jobs that are open in South Carolina right now, and are in need of competent and hard-working individuals,” said Shelby Villnow, Public Relations Specialist with IT-oLogy.

The City of Columbia and Blue Cross Blue Shield also contributed to establish the new Veteran Workforce Re-entry Program.

“Helping a veteran get a job in a very well-paying field, is very much something that we want to do to help the community,” said Matt Long, Public Affairs Specialist with Dominion Energy.

“The course does have a pretty large cost to it, so we were not able to financially support these candidates just on our own,” said Villnow.

At no cost to them, veterans are in a two-week program that will teach them the skills to receive IT certification. Three CompTIA certification courses will be offered.

“This is a huge, a huge project, a huge program. I’m glad that it’s available,” said Andre Scott, a Navy veteran who’s in the program.

“This just really shows that companies and individuals in the community want to rally to support our veterans, and that we think that we’ll have the momentum to continue impacting local veterans in our community moving forward,” said Villnow.

Veterans in the program said they’re thankful for the boot camp courses, and to see how their careers will grow long-term.

“It can be tough for veterans at some points getting jobs, depending on their skill sets and certifications and educations. But it will definitely help being a part of this program and help you in obtaining gainful employment in the future,” said Scott.