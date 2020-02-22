John Legend to perform in Charleston, Orangeburg for Elizabeth Warren campaign

CHARLESTON, SC (CNN) — John Legend is focusing on politics rather than music.

The singer is set to campaign for Senator Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina next week.

Senator Warren, joined by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, will arrive on Monday, February 24th, where they will kick off Warren’s campaign tour at Fight for $15 Rally at Harmon Field at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be followed by the It’s Our Time: Women With Warren event at The Cedar Room. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m.

She will conclude Monday with a First in the South Dinner at the Charleston Marriott Hotel at 7:30

Legend is scheduled to appear in at least two events for the Democratic presidential hopeful in Orangeburg and Charleston on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, he will first be in Orangeburg at the Orangeburg Get Out The Vote Event with John Legend. That will take place at the South Carolina State University. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the event begins at 12:30 p.m.

Following the performance, Legend will also host the Charleston Get Out The Vote Event with John Legend at the Charleston Music Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the event begins at 6:15 p.m.

According to a Warren aide, he’s expected to perform.

Legend tweeted last month that he will be voting for Warren in the Democratic Primary.

Other celebrities who have endorsed Warren include Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye,” soccer star Megan Rapinoe, ice skater Adam Rippon, and actress Ashley Judd.