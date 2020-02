Moped driver killed in Lexington County

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)-A moped driver was killed after getting hit by a truck Saturday evening.

The wreck happened around 6:40pm on Highway 6 near Jake’s Landing road in Lexington County.

Troopers say the moped was hit by a truck when trying to cross highway 6. Officials say the moped driver was not wearing a helmet and was killed.

The driver of the truck was not injured.