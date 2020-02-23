Newberry man missing from Dreher Island State Park

NEWBERRY COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- Newberry County Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man last seen at Dreher Island State Park.

The man was in the primitive camp sites of the state park located outside of Prosperity, SC on Lake Murray.

Carlos Baca, Hispanic male, 22, was last seen at 3:00a.m. Sunday. He’s described as 5’10”, 170 pounds, with brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a camouflaged pull over with hood, black shirt, light colored jeans, and white shoes.

Newberry County Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office, State Park Rangers, and State agencies are assisting in the search.