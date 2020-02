CDC: Number of people infected with coronoavirus jumps in U.S.

(CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its coronavirus tally, saying there are now 53 confirmed cases in the United States. That’s up 18 cases just from Friday.

The new cases are all from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. Globally, there are at least 79-thousand confirmed cases and more than 26-hundred deaths.

The World Health Organization says it’s preparing for a potential pandemic.