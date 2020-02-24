Lexington woman loses over 100 pounds thanks to local nonprofit

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — We’re almost two full months into 2020, and there’s a chance that you’ve given up on your New Year’s Resolution. Especially if it was to lose weight. But there’s one Lexington woman whose weight loss story may motivate you.

Patsy Banco lost just over 100 pounds, and has managed to keep that weight off. She said that’s the hardest part. She’s a member of a local chapter of TOPS (Take Pounds Off Sensibly), which is a nonprofit education and support group.

“Losing weight is so much more than stepping on a scale,” said Banco.

Every Tuesday morning, Banco and her TOPS members meet and support each other with their weight loss goals. The weight loss goals are determined by a doctor, and TOPS provides support.

“You can call a member anytime and say ‘I’m floundering today, what can you help me with? What do you suggest I do?’ And that just kind of rebuilds your motivation and gets you started on a whole new key,” said Banco.

Although she’s been a member of TOPS for years, Banco struggled to hit her goal weight and keep it off. But a cancer diagnosis changed everything.

“Three years ago, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. So I stand before you today as a survivor,” said Banco. “And I decided, of this is my start. This is my chance. So I continue to keep it off.”

She said losing the weight has been life changing.

“I was able to get down to where I could fit in one leg of the pants I used to wear,” she said. “It’s a totally different life. Really is, a totally different life when you get the weight off.”

Banco encourages everyone to take that leap to living a healthier life.

“It takes commitment. But within TOPS, you get the support to keep your commitment going. If I can do it, anybody can do it,” said Banco.

There are 40 TOPS chapters in South Carolina. Last year, members lost a combined 4,357 pounds. If you think TOPS might be what’s missing in your weight loss journey, click here for information on how to find a local chapter.