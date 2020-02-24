Registered sex offender arrested for kidnapping, as possible human trafficking case investigated

Kershaw co.,SC (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible human trafficking case after finding three victims inside his Elgin home.

According to authorities, they responded to a home on Smyrna road Friday February 21st after a female from North Carolina was found hiding in a wooded area behind a Wildwood Lane home.

Officials say the woman told investigators she had escape a Smyrna road home after being left there by her bpyfriend for more than a week. Victim said she was drugged and locked in the home of 45 year old Demetrius McIIwain who her boyfriend owed money to.

Once obtaining a search warrant, authorities say they went to the Smyrna Road home where they found windows covered, or painted over, and all bedroom doors padlocked.

Two victims found inside the home told deputies they were forced to perform several sex acts, with multiple people in exchange for drugs. Both refused further assistance from deputies.

The inital victim which escaped and fled the home has been taken to a safe house outside if Kershaw County as authorities now begin a human trafficking investigation.

Authorities say McIIwain was located, arrested and charged with kidnapping, and according to officials has an extensive criminal history. Kershaw County officials say McIIwain has convictions for Assault & Battery With Intent to Kill, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Burglary 1st Degree. He was released from prison in 2018 after serving a 20 year sentence and is currently a registered sex offender in Aiken County.

McIIwain has been denied bond. Additional charges are pending.