Clarendon deputies investigate homicide on Herod Drive

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Sunday.

Authorities say Corey McFadden, 27, was found with gunshot wounds at a property near his home on Herod Drive.

According to investigators, friends of McFadden reported him missing on February 23, after they tried to pick him up from his home for his birthday party on Saturday.

Officials say no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, please call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414.