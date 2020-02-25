Clemson falls to ETSU, 5-3 Tuesday night

CLEMSON, S.C. – East Tennessee State totaled 14 hits to defeat Clemson 5-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The victory snapped the Tigers’ 11-game winning streak in the series dating to a 10-6 Buccaneer win at Johnson City, Tenn. on March 12, 1985.



The Buccaneers (6-2) plated single runs in the first and second inning, then Adam Hackenberg hit a two-run double in the third inning to tie the score. David Beam lined a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the Buccaneers the lead, then they doubled their lead in the top of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk. Kier Meredith hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Buccaneers answered with a run in the eighth inning.



Buccaneer starter Tucker Rogers (1-0) earned the win, as he yielded six hits, two runs and no walks with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Nathaniel Tate pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers (7-1) face South Carolina in a three-game series at three different sites, beginning Friday at Founders Park in Columbia at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.