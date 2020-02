Cleveland Sellers speaks at Black History Month event at Dorn VA

The Dorn VA is celebrating Black History month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Dorn VA is celebrating Black History month.

On Tuesday, an event highlighted the efforts of civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers.

Sellers helped the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee at SC State University during the civil rights movement.

Sellers spoke during the event, adding, everyone celebrating diversity is what helps brings us together.