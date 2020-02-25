Fatal collision claims the life of two near Bluff Road Monday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a collision Monday morning.

Investigators say around 8:50 a.m., the driver of a 2002 Honda four-door ran a stop sign from Bluff Industrial Boulevard onto Bluff Road and was hit by a Dodge RAM truck, which led the Honda to hit another vehicle.

Troopers say the driver and the passenger in the Honda died and weren’t wearing seat belts.

Officials say the driver of the truck and the other vehicle involved in the incident were not hurt.

Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating.