Sumter Co. Sheriff’s office mourning loss of officer killed in line of duty

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A deadly officer involved shooting in Sumter county has left both the suspect and a deputy dead, say officials.

The Sumter County Sheriff says Corporal Andrew Gillette died after being shot in the chest around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis says the suspect was fatally wounded. According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, 56 year old Terry Hasty has been identified as the man deputies say was killed after shooting at officers when they arrived at his Thomas Sumter Hwy residence.

Authorities say Hasty was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy ha been scheduled for Friday morning at Charleston Medical University of South Carolina.

Gillette was serving an eviction notice at the residence when shots were fired, says Deniss. He was struck in the chest, and later died from his wounds in the hospital, according to the Sheriff.

Gillette had worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2013, and had previously served in the Air Force.

Once deputies got the news of his death, they gathered outside the Sheriff’s Office to stand side-by-side as cars pulled in.

Sheriff Dennis remembers Corporal Gillette as a deputy who was dedicated to his responsibilities and loved to serve the people in his county.

No other deputies were injured, says Dennis.

SLED as well as the Sunter County Sheriff’s Office continue investigating.