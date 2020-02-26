Democratic presidential candidates converge in SC for final debate before primary

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — The gloves were off at Democratoc debate.

Democratic front runner Bernie Sanders took most of the blows from other candidates along with Bloomberg.

Each candidates used Tuesday’s debate as a chance to hopefully sway South Carolina voters.

The candidates came out swinging.

Democratic front -runner Bernie Sanders took on the first question of the night and quickly became a target.

Elizabeth Warren didn’t hold back during tonight’s debate as well, she decided to continue taking jabs at Michael Bloomberg during tonight’s debate.

Bloomberg hoping to rebound from his last debate. The debate could be make or break for former Vice President Joe Biden who currently has gained momentum in the state.

Some of his supports coming out strong before Tuesday’s debate saying they believe that he will win in the First in the South Primary. But others not so optimistic about the former V.P., many believe that other candidates are more fitted for the job.

This was the last time all of the candidates will be on stage together ahead of Saturday’s primary and Super Tuesday.

Meanwhile to SCGOP released a statement following Tuesday’s Debate. You can read their take on Tuesday’s debate below.

.@SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick releases statement on the SC Democratic debate saying in part “Tonight was just more of the same 2020 Democrats trying to sell a socialist agenda that voters in SC aren’t going to buy. President Trump has the Palmetto State’s economy booming &… — Rochelle Dean TV (@RochelleDean) February 26, 2020

The Polls will be open 7AM until 7PM