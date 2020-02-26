John Legend joins Elizabeth Warren at rally in Orangeburg

On Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a 'Get Out The Vote' rally at South Carolina State University.

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) — On Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a ‘Get Out The Vote’ rally at South Carolina State University. She was joined by special guest, musician John Legend.

“I hope you will join me, I hope you will vote to make Elizabeth Warren the next president of the United States,” said Legend.

Warren and Legend took to the stage in Orangeburg to encourage people to get out to the polls this Saturday.

“I’m Elizabeth Warren and I’m the woman who is going to beat Donald Trump,” said Warren. “In the face of this kind of danger, are we going to back up? Are we going to get timid? Are we going to crouch down? Or are we going to fight back? Me, I’m fighting back.”

“And that’s perhaps what inspires me most about Elizabeth Warren. She persists. She’s not afraid of a fight. She’s not afraid to take on a challenge,” said Legend.

Legend stopped in both Orangeburg and Charleston with Warren. He first publicly announced his support for her in October.

“Elizabeth Warren fundamentally believes that our democracy is in danger. That the government has become too corrupt, too beholden to the interest of the powerful and the connect. And the reason she ran is to give this democracy back to its rightful owners. That’s you!” said Legend.

Warren touched on all her policies, including criminal justice reform, minimum wage, health care and education.

“We could provide tuition-free, technical school, two-year college, four-year college like right here. Tuition free,” said Warren.

The rally ended with a reminder to vote for Warren on Saturday, and a special performance by Legend.

“This Saturday, it is up to you. Get in this fight. I’m asking for your vote,” said Warren.

“Make sure you vote, make sure you tell your friends and family to vote as well,” said Legend.

The polls for the Democratic presidential primary are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.