Richland County Coroner identifies two people killed in crash on Bluff Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified two people that died in a three vehicle collision on Bluff Road Monday.

Coroner Gary Watts says Kamal Najee and Jimmy Singleton both died from blunt trauma and were not wearing seat belts.

According to Highway Patrol, their vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck, which caused them to hit another vehicle.

Troopers say the other victims were not hurt.