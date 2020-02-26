SC Debate wrap up ahead of South Carolina’s ‘First in the South’ Presidential Primary

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina voters will head to the polls Saturday for the ‘First in the South’ Presidential Primary. Ahead of the big day, the candidates hit the stage in Charleston for a debate.

Our Alexis Frazier has a wrap up.

The gloves were off at the SC Democratic debate.

Democratic front runner Bernie Sanders took most of the blows from other candidates along with Bloomberg.

Each candidate used Tuesday’s debate as a chance, to hopefully, sway South Carolina voters.

The candidates came out swinging.

Bernie Sanders took on the first question of the night and quickly became a target.

Elizabeth Warren didn’t hold back during the debate, she decided to continue taking jabs at Michael Bloomberg during the debate.

Bloomberg hoping to rebound from his last debate.

The debate could be make or break the campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden who currently has gained momentum in the state.

Some of his supporters coming out strong before Tuesday’s debate saying they believe that he will win the First in the South Primary. But others not so optimistic about the former V.P., many believe that other candidates are more fitted for the job.

Tuesday is the last time all of the candidates will be on stage together ahead of Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, and Super Tuesday.

Meanwhile the SC GOP released a statement following Tuesday’s Debate. You can read their take on Tuesday’s debate below.

Chairman Drew McKissick released statement on the SC Democratic debate, saying in part “Tonight was just more of the same 2020 Democrats trying to sell a socialist agenda that voters in SC aren’t going to buy.

The Polls will be open 7AM until 7PM on Saturday.