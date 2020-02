Just after sunset tonight, you may have seen a bright “star” next to the moon. That “star” was the planet Venus. It’s the 3rd brightest object in the sky, after the sun and the moon. The reason it’s so bright is that Venus is completely covered in clouds. Those clouds do a very good job reflecting the sun’s light back out into space.

If you missed it tonight (Thursday), no problem. Venus will once again be close on Friday night.