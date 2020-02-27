What you need to know ahead of Saturday’s SC Presidential primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Voters will head to the Polls on Saturday for South Carolina’s Democratic Presidential Primary.

There may be some questions about polling places, and even questions about who can vote.

Many voters are wondering who can cast a ballot in this primary.

According to state election officials, South Carolina does not have voter registration by party. The Presidential Primaries are open to all registered S.C. voters.

The South Carolina Election Commission has set up a FAQ page for just these types of questions.

For more information log on to https://www.scvotes.org/2020-presidential-preference-primary-faqs

Poll are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to election officials.

