One person killed after fatal collision on Greeleyville Highway

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person was killed after a vehicle struck a tractor-trailer on Greeleyville Highway on Friday.

Troopers say it happened after 2 a.m. near Mallett Road.

According to investigators, an SUV crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer.

Officials say the passenger in the SUV died, while the driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was also injured.

According to troopers, they don’t know whether or not the victims in the SUV wore seat belts.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident.