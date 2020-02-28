President Trump set to rally in SC ahead of Saturday’s Presidential Primary

"Keep America Great" rally set for Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–President Donald Trump is set to campaign in South Carolina Friday.

According to President Trump’s re-election campaign, he will host a “Keep America Great” rally Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The rally comes just as voters get ready to head to the polls to vote in South Carolina’s Presidential Primary.

President Trump’s rally starts at 7 pm.