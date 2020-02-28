Richland County Coroner identifies woman killed in early-morning shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was shot and killed.

Coroner Gary Watts says 40 year old, Shakila Booker died from gunshot wounds to her lower body.

Investigators say around 6 a.m., Thursday, Booker was shot on Brady Street and then walked to Carnegie Street for help.

According to deputies, she later died at a hospital.

If you have nay information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.