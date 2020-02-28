Sanders, Steyer and Buttigieg rally voters the night before S.C.’s Democratic primary

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — With just one day until polls open for the Democratic presidential primary, three candidates are making a last chance effort to gain support.

Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg spent Friday night hosting campaign events.

“So I say to Donald Trump. Don’t worry about the Democratic primary, cause we’re going to beat you. Start worrying about the coronavirus, and the health care crisis in America. Do your job as president,” said Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“This is my first year that I’m going to be able to vote. I’m just really happy to be here because I really stand behind Bernie 100%,” said Ameris Shepherd, a Sanders rally attendee.

All three candidates touched on their policies.

“I think his economic justice, and his opinions on the environment. Because we live in a state that’s low sea-levels, so rising sea-levels are an important factor,” said Joshua Mcglone, a Steyer rally attendee.

“The other thing that we have found, in South Carolina, in the middle of a red state, is an extraordinary amount of injustice,” said Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

“I just think that everything I hear come out of his mouth, I agree with. And I can’t say that about any other candidate as much as him,” said Steyer rally attendee Dionne Preussner.

Hundreds turned out to all three campaign stops.

While Sanders and Steyer held rallies, Buttigieg held a town hall and answered questions from voters.

“We need to turn the page on what’s going on in Washington. And that means a new voice. And what I’m offering is a little bit different from Senator Sanders. A style of politics that can bring us together. Still in the pursuit of big, bold, progressive ideas, but with a focus on getting them done,” said Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“He is very calm in the face of a lot of chaos, and I think he sends a very good message,” said a Buttigieg supporter.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, and will be open until 7 p.m.