Only a couple days left until the great Taste of 2020

Tyler Ryan learns more details about the Taste of Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) Jayne Baker from Capital City Lake Murray Country joined Tyler Ryan to talk about the final days leading up to Taste of Lake Murray 2020. With a host of restaurants, beverages, and of course live music featuring Lake Murray’s own Cody Webb, this year is gearing up to be huge.

Baker says that this annual must attend event is the primary fundraiser for the fireworks over Lake Murray are a time honored tradition, with amazing light shows in the sky that are only topped by each other year after year. The annual celebration of America is organized and executed by Captial City Lake Murray Country, located just off the shore of the great lake.

Taste of Lake Murray 2020 is scheduled for March 5th at the Double Tree near I20. You can get ticket information HERE.

About the writer:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook