Vote 2020: Information you need to vote in the SC Presidential Primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As voters head to the polls on Saturday, many may be asking what types of information do they need to bring with them to vote in the South Carolina Presidential Primary.

The South Carolina Election commission has put together at FAQ page which lists the items voters need to bring to the polls.

You can check out the answers here per SC Votes.org

Q. What do I need to take with me to the polls to vote?

A. At your polling place, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

S.C. Driver’s License

ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles Includes the S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit

S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID Includes the VA Benefits Card

US Passport Includes the US Passport Card



Q. What if I don’t have one of these Photo IDs?

A. If you do not have one of these Photo IDs, you can make your voting experience as fast and easy as possible by getting one before Election Day. If you are already registered to vote, you can go to your county voter registration and elections office, provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security Number, and have your photo taken. You can do this even on Election Day. Free DMV ID Cards are also available from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you cannot get a Photo ID, bring your non-photo voter registration card with you to the polling place. You may vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining a Photo ID. A reasonable impediment is any valid reason, beyond your control, which created an obstacle obtaining a Photo ID. Some examples include: a disability or illness, a conflict with your work schedule, a lack of transportation, a lack of a birth certificate, family responsibilities, a religious objection to being photographed, and any other obstacle you find reasonable. This ballot will count unless someone proves to the county board of voter registration and elections that you are lying about your identity or having the listed impediment.

To vote under the reasonable impediment exception:

Inform the poll managers that you do not have a Photo ID and could not get one.

Present your current, non-photo registration card.

Sign the affidavit provided by the poll managers stating why you could not obtain a Photo ID.

Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county board of voter registration and elections has reason to believe your affidavit is false.

For more information click here https://www.scvotes.org/2020-presidential-preference-primary-faqs