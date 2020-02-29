SC Republican Party reacts to Democratic Presidential Primary Results

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Republican Party is reacting to the predicted win of Former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic Presidential Primary.

Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement :

“The real winner of the South Carolina Democrat primary is President Trump. Democrats have spent all of their time reminding voters that they support policies that would increase taxes, strip away private health insurance, gut the Second Amendment and destroy our record- breaking economy. Their socialist agenda will be rejected in November when Americans come together to re-elect President Trump.”