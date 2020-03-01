Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen Sumter Deputy

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in tribute to Deputy Andrew Gillette.

Gillete, a Corporal with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, died in the line of duty Tuesday.

Corporal Gillette was 37 years old and is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son.

Deputies say he served at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and also served in the U.S. Air Force.

 

