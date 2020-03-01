Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen Sumter Deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in tribute to Deputy Andrew Gillette.

Gillete, a Corporal with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, died in the line of duty Tuesday.

Corporal Gillette was 37 years old and is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son.

Deputies say he served at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and also served in the U.S. Air Force.