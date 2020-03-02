Scientists Discover that Jupiter has Lots of Water

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system. In fact it contains more than twice the mass of all the other planets combined. Scientists have long thought that Jupiter was a pretty dry place. In order to investigate this (and a host of other hypotheses), NASA launched the Juno spacecraft in 2011. It’s now orbiting Jupiter. And the data suggests that Jupiter has a lot more water than previously expected.

