Update: 3-year-old seriously injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police offers were on scene Tuesday night at the Colony Apartments.
According to CPD, they are investigating a shooting at the Colony Apartments, off Bailey Street. Police say the shooting victim is a three-year-old boy who is in serious condition at the hospital.
Officials say that Investigators are on scene working to determine the circumstances.
There is no public threat, say CPD officers.