Update: 3-year-old seriously injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

Crysty Vaughan, Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police offers were on scene Tuesday night at the Colony Apartments.

Cpdcolony

Image Courtesy CPD Twitter

According to CPD, they are investigating a shooting at the Colony Apartments, off Bailey Street.  Police say the shooting victim is a three-year-old boy who is in serious condition at the hospital.

Officials say that Investigators are on scene working to determine the circumstances.

There is no public threat, say CPD officers.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts