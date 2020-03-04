Biden’s win in S.C. gave him the momentum needed to succeed on Super Tuesday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The field of Democratic presidential candidates is dwindling, with both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden winning big on Super Tuesday.

A week ago, it didn’t seem that Biden had enough support from voters. But South Carolina’s primary, and his first-ever primary win, changed his momentum.

“I think it’s relatively safe to say that a week has made a world of difference for Joe Biden and his campaign,” said Kirk Randazzo, Professor of Political Science and Department Chair at the University of South Carolina. “He has run for president two other times before this one, and never won a single primary. Until South Carolina this past week, and now seeing the victories that he racked up yesterday, that’s a surprise for him.”

Historically, South Carolina’s primaries are a huge indicator for presidential candidates.

“For Democrats in particular, you have to win South Carolina, because it’s the first opportunity to get your message in front of a diverse, racial community. And we have seen time and time again that it’s African American voters that can propel someone to victory,” said Randazzo. “The fact that Biden is able to continue to rack up these victories, I think says something about his message and the fact that he is the more centrist, the more moderate candidate. But I think it also says a lot about Joe Biden and his personality.”

An endorsement from House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn may have been the key factor to Biden’s win.

“I think that was tremendously important, and Jim Clyburn looks like a kingmaker right now,” said Randazzo.

“Joe Biden won all across the board. This stuff about he could not get the youth vote, he got the youth vote in South Carolina. People are inspired by him. He may not be the most inspiring speaker, but he has the record that’s the most inspiring. and that, to me, is what really matters,” said Clyburn.

Exit polls in the state show that Clyburn’s endorsement was forefront on voter’s minds.

“So I think without that endorsement, Biden’s candidacy is probably done. And with that, we see Joe just kind of resurging and gaining a tremendous amount of momentum,” said Randazzo.

Clyburn said on CNN Wednesday morning that he too was a little surprised at Biden’s Super Tuesday success, especially the win in Massachusetts.

Biden will be hoping to continue this momentum, as more stats hold primaries next Tuesday.