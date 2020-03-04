Holbrook, College of Charleston take down Clemson, 11-2

CLEMSON, S.C. – Donald Hansis went 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs to lead College of Charleston to an 11-2 victory over No. 21 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 8-2, while the Tigers dropped to 9-3. The two teams close the season series on March 31 at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

Hansis lined a two-out grand slam in the first inning, then Ari Sechopoulos laced a two-run homer in the third inning. Hansis led off the sixth inning with his second homer of the game. The Cougars added four runs in the seventh inning.

Thadd James (1-0) earned the win in relief, as he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Clemson starter Mack Anglin (1-0) suffered the loss, as he surrendered four runs in 1.1 innings pitched.

Clemson begins ACC play this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when it faces Boston College in a three-game series, starting Friday at 4 p.m. The first 1,000 fans receive a free set of trading cards.