Local Living: Jeff Dunham brings his ‘Seriously!?’ Tour, Plus Seinfeld at the Township

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the concerts, event happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at ‘Local Living’ we are talking comedy in Columbia.

Are you in the mood to laugh?

Comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his ‘Seriously!?’ International Tour to Colonial Life Arena Wedensday.

Dunham, a popular comedian and ventriliquist will be in Columbia Wednesday night at 7pm.

Tickets are still on sale, click here for more information https://www1.ticketmaster.com/jeff-dunham/event/2D005731B4FF8C2C&brand=CLA

This weekend you can head on over to the Township Auditorium to see one of comedy’s greatest performers Live.

Jerry Seinfeld will be in Columbia on Saturday March 7, 2020.

The Emmy nominee will take the stage at 7pm.

For ticket information click here http://thetownship.org/events/