SC DHEC monitoring patients for Coronavirus, No confirmed cases

SC DHEC officials are reporting that they are monitoring 13 people, Five tests came back negative

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control is monitoring the Coronavirus.

North Carolina is now reporting one case of covid-19 and Georgia reported at least two cases.

In Washington State at least nine people have died.

In South Carolina, DHEC officials are reporting that they are monitoring 13 people, and five tests came back negative.

Officials stress there are no positive test cases in South Carolina as of Tuesday mid-day.

Earlier this week, Governor Henry McMaster met with a health committee to prepare the state. McMaster says people should not panic.

The Governor says local health officials are in constant contact with schools, day cares, and other public places to make sure people know about the risks of Coronavirus.