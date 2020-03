Hit and run in Lexington County has troopers searching for driver

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C., – Troopers are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run Wednesday in Lexington County.

Highway Patrol says it happened around 2 a.m., on Gator Road near South Carolina 302.

According to authorities, the vehicle involved is possibly a white sedan.

They say the pedestrian is suffering from severe injuries.

If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME SC.