No. 21 Tigers rally past Eagles, 4-3

CLEMSON, S.C. – Adam Hackenberg lined a single to score James Parker for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning in No. 21 Clemson’s 4-3 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Eagles fell to 5-7 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.

The Eagles scored an unearned run in the first inning, then Dylan Brewer doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Boston College regained the lead in the third inning on Joe Suozzi’s two-out, run-scoring double, then it doubled its lead in the top of the sixth inning on Ramon Jimenez’s double and error on the play.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hackenberg hit a run-scoring single, then Chad Fairey hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score 3-3. The Tigers took their first lead in the eighth inning when Hackenberg lined a run-scoring single with one out.

Carson Spiers (2-0) pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the win, while Joey Walsh (0-2) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Sam Weatherly pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits, three runs (one earned) and four walks with 10 strikeouts.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.