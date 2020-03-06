Respects paid as local veteran with no known family is laid to rest

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — More than 100 people were at Fort Jackson National Cemetery Friday morning, to pay their respects to a veteran that had no known family.

Sgt. Robert Blake, Jr., of Columbia, passed away last month at the Dorn VA. He was 71 years old. He was laid to rest through the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program.

“It’s a shame that we have so many homeless vets, not only here in Columbia, but nationwide. And the dignity that we give them is well deserved,” said Al Schulmeyer, a volunteer and veteran who attended the service. “Just because they don’t have a family, doesn’t mean that they’re not part of our family.”

“He deserved it, and it just helps my heart to know that so many people worked hard to get him his honor that he’s due,” said Patti Savage, a neighbor of Blake’s.

Blake served in the Army for 23 years. He received several military honors including a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Vietnam Service medal.

“Bob was a very private man, we didn’t know too much about him until he died. And then he had all these honors that he never talked about,” said Savage.

“It’s humbling and inspiring to represent such a community that has such love and affection for our veterans,” said Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina’s 2nd congressional district.

Wilson received Blake’s flag, and said it will be displayed in his Washington, D.C. office.

“To see how much we appreciate our veterans and the freedom that they provide to us,” said Wilson.

For veterans that attend these services, it’s a way to show respect for a fallen comrade.

“It means everything to me. As long as I can help the veteran I’m going to. They deserve it,” said Schulmeyer.

This is the eight unclaimed veteran to be laid to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery through the program.