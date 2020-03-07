Keenan boys, girls, and Ridge View boys capture state titles Saturday at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three Midlands high school hoops teams entered Colonial Life Arena on Saturday looking for SCHSL state championship trophies.

All three left with some hardware.

The Ridge View boys, Keenan boys and Keenan girls teams all captured their respective state titles, joining Gray Collegiate as the state champs hailing from the Midlands in 2020.

First up on the day was the Keenan girls, looking to avenge last year’s loss in the 3A championship. The Lady Raiders did so in dominant fashion, taking down Marion 53-33.

As has been the case all season long, Saturday’s state championship was the Milaysia Fulwiley show. The freshman led the Lady Raiders from start-to-finish, putting up a game-high 29 points to go along with eight rebounds. No other player reached double digits in points.

The Keenan boys team followed up the girls by handily defeating Wade Hampton 55-32 behind a balanced team attack led by senior Raekwon Horton. He posted a team-high 19 points, and was the only player in double-figures in rebounds with 16. Sophomore Jazian Gortman scored 13 points in the Raiders’ second consecutive state title.

This marks the first time since 2007 that one school has claimed both a girls and boys state championship in the same season.

Then the Ridge View boys wrapped up the evening with a come-from-behind win to capture the Blazers’ third straight state title. They took down Myrtle Beach 69-59 to claim the 4A trophy.

Ridge View trailed Myrtle Beach by five points at halftime, but climbed back into the game in the third quarter and took over the fourth en route to the win.

Four Blazers posted double-digit point totals, led by Tyler Rice with a game-high 23, Ja’Von Benson with 14 and a game-high 13 rebounds, Cincere Scott with 16, and Patrick Jenkins with 15.

Keenan and Ridge View join the Gray Collegiate boys team to round out the four Midlands teams that captured state titles this season.