ATV rider dies after hitting a tree in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- A man driving an ATV died after crashing into a tree Saturday morning.

The wreck happened at 9:23 a.m. in the 900 block of Saddlewood Road.

Tommy Terrell Jones, Jr.,28, of Hopkins lost control of his ATV, drove off the road and hit a tree, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Jones was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Prisma Health Richland where he died.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be Blunt Force Trauma to the torso due to the collision.

Jones was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.