No. 21 Clemson sweeps Eagles with 7-6 Walkoff win

CLEMSON, S.C. – Pinch-runner Sam Hall scored on James Parker’s grounder with one out in the ninth inning in Clemson’s 7-6 walkoff win over Boston College to complete the three-game sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, while the Eagles fell to 5-9 overall and 0-3 in ACC play.

Bryar Hawkins lined a run-scoring single in the first inning, then Jack Cunningham led off the top of the second inning with a homer to tie the score. Dante Baldelli lined a two-out, run-scoring double in the frame as well. Elijah Henderson responded with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the second inning, then Luke Gold answered with a two-out, two-run single in the third inning to give Boston College the lead. The Eagles added two runs in the top of the fifth inning, highlighted by Ramon Jimenez’s run-scoring single.

After Clemson scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Adam Hackenberg lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the seventh inning, then Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie the score 6-6. In the ninth inning, Davis Sharpe led off with a walk and Hall stole second base with no outs. After Chad Fairey’s sacrifice bunt moved Hall to third base, Hall scored ahead of the throw on Parker’s slow grounder (fielder’s choice) to the shortstop.

Carson Spiers (3-0) earned the win, as he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout. Jon Campbell Jr. (1-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers play their first five-game week of the season next week, starting with a home game on Tuesday against Presbyterian College at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.