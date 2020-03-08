Two Kershaw County students possibly exposed to COVID-19

KERSHAW,SC (WOLO)-Two students in Kershaw County may have been exposed to the coronavirus according to district officials.

Officials say the two students, one from North Central High School and one from Camden High School, were interning in the Emergency Room when the patient with possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) was admitted.

The students did not have direct contact with the patient.

KCSD have been advised that these students would not be able to transmit the disease for several days, however, they have asked the families to self-isolate just as a precaution next week.

This is in line with Kershaw Health’s standard operating procedures for their employees.